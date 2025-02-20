Nichushkin (lower body) returned to practice Thursday, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Nichushkin practiced for 15 minutes, participating in line rushes before stopping when contact drills began, but still working on his own. Nichushkin has missed the last 19 games and is doubtful for this weekend's action. He has 11 goals and 17 points in only 21 games this season.