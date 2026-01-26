Nichushkin registered an assist and four shots on goal in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Nichushkin missed Monday's game versus the Capitals after sustaining minor upper-body injuries in a car accident on his way to the arena. He was able to play Wednesday versus the Ducks and picked up his first point in three outings Sunday. The winger is up to 28 points (11 goals, 17 helpers), 100 shots on net, 34 hits and a plus-4 rating over 41 appearances.