Nichushkin scored a goal and an assist and was plus-2 in Monday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Nichushkin's goal midway through the third period, a one-timer in front on a slick Cale Makar setup, gave the Avalanche a 5-2 lead. He had also assisted on a Tyson Jost goal early in the second period. The 25-year-old Nichushkin has produced a solid month of March, pitching in with six goals and six assists with a plus-10 rating in 16 games.