Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Buries 13th goal
Nichushkin scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Canucks.
Nichushkin's second-period tally tied the game at three, but the Canucks took the lead soon after and never looked back. The Russian winger has 29 points (13 scores, 14 helpers), 105 shots and 79 hits through 62 appearances this year.
