Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Buries fifth goal
Nichushkin scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Flames.
After a slow start to the year, Nichushkin has tallied all five of his goals in the last eight games. He's up to eight points, a plus-8 rating and 51 shots on goal through 26 contests this season.
