Nichushkin registered two assists and put three shots on net in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

Nichushkin picked up a secondary helper on both of the Avs' goals in the third period, including Nathan MacKinnon's empty-netter. With the pair of apples, Nichushkin is up to 13 assists, 21 points, 67 shots on goal and 24 hits through 27 games this season. Since his return from a lower-body injury on Dec. 2, the 30-year-old winger has been a consistent name on the team's scoresheets with nine points over 10 outings. If he can stay healthy, Nichushkin should continue to see top-six minutes moving forward, making him a viable option in most fantasy formats.