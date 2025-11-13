Nichushkin (lower body) was labeled as week-to-week by the Avs on Thursday, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Nichushkin is currently mired in a seven-game goal drought during which he registered just 10 shots -- though he did chip in five helpers over that stretch, including a pair with the man advantage. Without the 30-year-old winger in the lineup, Artturi Lehkonen figures to step into a first-line role alongside Nathan MacKinnon. Given Nichushkin's timeline, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him land on injured reserve in the coming days.