Nichushkin (personal) will not be investigated by the NHL and is eligible to play in 2023-24, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
An incident involving police occurred in Seattle during the Avalanche's first-round series, and it caused Nichushkin to be away from the team. The winger was not charged nor considered criminally liable during the situation. He should be a top-six option for the Avalanche next year, especially with Gabriel Landeskog (knee) expected to miss a second full campaign.
