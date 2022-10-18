Nichushkin scored a shorthanded, empty-net goal on three shots and added a pair of assists, including one on the power play, in Monday's 6-3 win over the Wild.

Nichushkin has already been a big factor with the man advantage this year. He has four goals and two assists in three contests, and just one of those six points has come at even strength. His empty-netter was a shorthanded tally, the fifth of his career. The 27-year-old winger was a key player with 52 points in 62 games last season, but just nine of them came with the man advantage -- he's poised to shatter that mark in 2022-23.