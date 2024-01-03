Nichushkin scored two goals in Colorado's 5-4 overtime win over the Islanders on Tuesday.

Nichushkin has been held off the scoresheet just once over his last 11 games, contributing nine goals and 17 points in that span. The 28-year-old is up to 19 goals and 38 points in 36 outings in 2023-24. He's never recorded more than 52 points in a single season, but that's in part due to injuries. If Nichushkin can stay healthy, then he should easily surpass his current career high.