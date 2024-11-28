Nichushkin scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 2-1 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Nichushkin scored just 33 seconds after Pavel Dorofeyev in the second period, tying the game at 1-1. In the shootout, Nichushkin was the only player to score over five rounds to secure the Avalanche's win. The 29-year-old winger has two goals and three helpers over his last three contests and looks right back at home in a top-six role. He's at five points, 12 shots on net, three hits, four blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over six appearances this season.