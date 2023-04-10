Nichushkin registered two assists in Colorado's 5-4 overtime victory over Anaheim on Sunday.
Nichushkin's second helper was recorded during a Colorado power play. He's up to 17 goals and 47 points in 50 contests, including 16 power-play points. Nichushkin was going through a little bit of a cold stretch, having recorded a goal and an assist over his previous five outings.
