Nichushkin registered two assists in Colorado's 5-4 overtime victory over Anaheim on Sunday.

Nichushkin's second helper was recorded during a Colorado power play. He's up to 17 goals and 47 points in 50 contests, including 16 power-play points. Nichushkin was going through a little bit of a cold stretch, having recorded a goal and an assist over his previous five outings.

