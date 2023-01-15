Nichushkin (ankle) "could be an option" for Monday's tilt with Detroit, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports.
Nichushkin has missed the last nine games and has been limited to just 15 games on the year. Despite dealing with multiple injuries, the 27-year-old has seven goals and 16 points. Once he's healthy, Nichushkin will return to a top-six role.
