Nichushkin posted an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.

Nichushkin stole the puck behind the Penguins' net and fed J.T. Compher for a second-period goal. This was Nichushkin's fourth straight game with a point, and he has a tally and three helpers in that span. The winger is up to 39 points, 115 shots on net, 40 hits and a plus-13 rating through 41 outings overall while maintaining a top-six role.