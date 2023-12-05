Nichushkin (illness) is expected to be a game-time decision Tuesday versus Anaheim, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports.

Nichushkin didn't take part in Tuesday's morning skate, but the team is hopeful that he will be able to play against the Ducks. He has racked up 10 goals, 21 points, 65 shots on net and 29 hits through 24 contests this campaign. If Nichushkin can't play, Kurtis MacDermid could slot into the lineup.