Nichushkin (illness) is slated to be game-time decision Saturday against Toronto, per Corey Masisak of The Denver Post.

Nichushkin has amassed 22 goals, 42 points, 128 shots on net and 46 hits across 40 outings this season. Coach Jared Bednar is hopeful that Nichushkin, who sat out the morning skate, will be available to play.