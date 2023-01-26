Nichushkin is considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury and won't play Thursday versus Anaheim, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Following Thursday's contest, the Avalanche only have one game before the All-Star break, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Nichushkin held out until Feb. 7 against the Penguins. Denis Malgin may get the first crack at replacing Nichushkin on the second line against the Ducks.
