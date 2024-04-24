Nichushkin scored an empty-net goal on five shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Jets in Game 2.

Nichushkin had to work for the empty-netter, earning his fifth point over his last four outings. The 29-year-old winger started the contest on the second line but saw some shifts on the first unit as well when Zach Parise got shuffled down the lineup. Nichushkin can provide solid offense as long as he's in the top six, and he's also a good source of hits with five over the first two contests of the postseason.