Nichushkin scored an empty-net goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

Nichushkin was heavily involved in the buildup to the Avalanche's first goal, but he wasn't credited with an assist. He would get on the scoresheet with the empty-netter, which was his second point in three games. The winger has found other ways to contribute with eight shots on net, four PIM, three hits and a plus-2 rating. As long as he's in a top-six role, he should remains a productive complementary source of offense for the Avalanche.