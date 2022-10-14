Nichushkin scored a power-play goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Flames.

Nichushkin helped the comeback push in the third period, converting on a return feed from Mikko Rantanen down low. The 27-year-old Nichushkin has scored three power-play tallies through two games to begin the season. He's played in a second-line role at even strength, but sharing the ice with the Avalanche's other stars on the power play should continue to afford him plenty of scoring chances as a big body in front of the net.