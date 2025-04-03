Nichushkin logged an assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Blackhawks.

Nichushkin had struggled in recent games, posting zero points and 12 shots on net over his last three games. He was moved back to the second line to begin Wednesday's game, but he was called on for more usage when Jonathan Drouin (lower body) left the contest early. Nichushkin helped out on a goal by Cale Makar in the third period. Nichushkin is now at 31 points, 105 shots on net, 43 hits, 20 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating over 38 appearances this season.