Nichushkin notched two assists in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Nichushkin helped out on goals by Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen (on the power play). During a four-game point streak, Nichushkin has two goals and three assists. The 27-year-old winger has put his many injury issues behind him and once again looks comfortable on the top line. He's up to 24 points, including a career-high 10 on the power play, in 29 contests. He's also produced 86 shots on net, 31 hits, 21 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating this season.