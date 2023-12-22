Nichushkin recorded three assists, including one on the power play, and two shots on goal in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Senators.

Nichushkin helped out on three of Nathan MacKinnon's four goals in the game. The Avalanche's top line and power play carried the offense, as is often the case. Nichushkin has done his part with five goals and six helpers during his six-game point streak. For the season, the top-line winger has 32 points (11 on the power play), 95 shots on net, 37 hits and a plus-9 rating through 31 appearances.