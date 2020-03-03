Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Earns 100th NHL point

Nichushkin recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 2-1 win over the Red Wings.

Nichushkin had the secondary helper on Vladislav Namestnikov's first-period goal. The assist snapped a five-game point drought for Nichushkin, who is up to 26 points and 102 shots in 60 contests. The Russian winger also earned his 100th point of his career Monday, a mark he achieved in 283 appearances.