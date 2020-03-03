Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Earns 100th NHL point
Nichushkin recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 2-1 win over the Red Wings.
Nichushkin had the secondary helper on Vladislav Namestnikov's first-period goal. The assist snapped a five-game point drought for Nichushkin, who is up to 26 points and 102 shots in 60 contests. The Russian winger also earned his 100th point of his career Monday, a mark he achieved in 283 appearances.
More News
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Registers helper•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Scores equalizer Monday•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Buries power-play tally•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Three-point night versus Sabres•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Red hot before All-Star break•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Strikes quickly Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.