Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Earns assist Tuesday
Nichushkin posted an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Flames.
Nichushkin's assist was a secondary helper on Vladislav Kamenev's goal in the second period. It's just the second point in 17 appearances for Nichushkin, who has failed to make much of an impact in his first season in Colorado. With just 25 shots and 16 hits this year, his non-scoring production is not much better than his minimal point total.
More News
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Posts two shots•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Sitting in press box•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: One assist in 2019-20•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Headed for Mile High City•
-
Stars' Valeri Nichushkin: Subject of likely buyout•
-
Stars' Valeri Nichushkin: Good to go for postseason•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.