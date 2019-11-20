Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Earns assist Tuesday

Nichushkin posted an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Flames.

Nichushkin's assist was a secondary helper on Vladislav Kamenev's goal in the second period. It's just the second point in 17 appearances for Nichushkin, who has failed to make much of an impact in his first season in Colorado. With just 25 shots and 16 hits this year, his non-scoring production is not much better than his minimal point total.