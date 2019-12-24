Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Earns Gordie Howe hat trick
Nichushkin scored a goal, added an assist and had a fighting major in Monday's 7-3 win over the Golden Knights.
Nichushkin set up the second of Pierre-Edouard Bellemare's goals in the game. The winger then scored an insurance tally of his own to close the scoring in the third period. With his second-period fight with Deryk Engelland, Nichushkin picked up a Gordie Howe hat trick. The Russian had three shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating to round out a productive stat line. He's up to 13 points, a plus-13 rating and 64 shots on goal in 33 outings.
