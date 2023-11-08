Nichushkin posted a shorthanded assist, two shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Devils.

Nichushkin set up Miles Wood's goal in the second period. The helper snapped a four-game point drought for Nichushkin, who went minus-6 with six shots on net and five hits in that span. The 28-year-old winger is up to seven points, 22 shots on net, 10 hits, six PIM and a plus-1 rating through 11 appearances, primarily playing in a second-line role this season. His reduced role both at even strength and on the power play has likely played a part in his modest scoring contributions.