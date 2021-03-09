Nichushkin scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Nichushkin got the Avalanche on the board midway through the second period, hammering a one-timer in the slot to close Arizona's lead to 2-1. The goal gave Nichushkin a modest three-game point streak, during which time he's collected three goals and an assist with 13 shots on goal.