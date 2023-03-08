Nichushkin scored a goal, added three assists, went plus-4 and logged two hits in Tuesday's 6-0 win over the Sharks.

Nichushkin had a pair of points in each of the first two periods. The 28-year-old winger has gotten on the scoresheet in his last eight outings, producing four goals and nine assists in that span. He remains in a top-line role as he has for much of the time he's been healthy, and he's up to 12 tallies, 20 assists, 96 shots on net, 33 hits and a plus-14 rating through 33 appearances.