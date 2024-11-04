Nichushkin (suspension) is set to return to action against the Capitals on Nov. 15 as long as his reinstatement goes as planned, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Nichushkin will have to wait five more games to make his 2024-25 season debut after entering Stage 3 of the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. Assuming he is reinstated as expected, Nichushkin will likely push for a top-six role and could be in the mix for power-play minutes as well. Despite being limited to just 54 regular-season games last year, Nichushkin still managed to set new career highs in goals (28) and points (53).