Nichushkin (illness) is on the ice for warmups and expected to suit up Sunday against Seattle, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Nichushkin will limit his absence to just one game and be back in his usual top-line role. The 28-year-old has 27 points in 31 games this season, including nine in his last eight outings.
More News
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Unavailable Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Dealing with illness•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Pushes point streak to six games•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Adds assist in win•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Dishes pair of helpers•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Garners helper Friday•