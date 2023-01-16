Nichushkin (ankle) is expected to return Monday versus Detroit, per Peter Baugh of The Athletic.
Nichushkin hasn't played since Dec. 23 because of the injury. He has seven goals and 16 points in 15 contests this season. Nichushkin is projected to play alongside J.T. Compher and Mikko Rantanen in his return.
