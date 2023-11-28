Nichushkin scored an empty-net goal on two shots and added three hits in Monday's 4-1 win over the Lightning.

Nichushkin's tally in the third period kept his point streak alive at eight games (eight goals, four assists). The 28-year-old winger has surged in November to reach the 10-goal mark after tallying just once in October. For the season, he's produced 20 points, 58 shots, 24 hits and a plus-8 rating through 21 appearances as a constant member of the Avalanche's top six.