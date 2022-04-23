Nichushkin scored twice on five shots in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Oilers.

The Avalanche's top line was good Friday, but the depth didn't show up. Nichushkin tallied in the first and second periods, extending his point streak to seven games (five goals, five helpers). The 27-year-old winger reached the 50-point mark with Friday's performance -- he's posted 24 tallies, 26 assists, 166 shots on net, 88 hits and a plus-24 rating through 59 outings.