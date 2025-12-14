Nichushkin scored an empty-net goal on eight shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

Nichushkin has three goals and a helper over his last seven games. The 30-year-old winger is up to eight goals, 16 points, 62 shots, 23 hits and a plus-3 rating through 24 appearances. He's far away from being a leader scorer for the Avalanche, but Nichushkin's steady top-six usage makes him a reliable winger in fantasy.