Nichushkin scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

Nichushkin got the Avalanche on the board at 5:53 of the third period, but their comeback effort came up short. The 31-year-old winger was dropped to the third line to begin this series after going scoreless in the last three games of the second round. In this postseason, he's earned two goals, two assists, 15 shots on net, 14 hits and a plus-3 rating over 10 appearances.