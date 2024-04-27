Nichushkin scored a power-play goal on three shots in Friday's 6-2 win over the Jets in Game 3.

Nichushkin has a goal in every playoff contest so far, and he's added 11 shots on net, seven hits and a minus-1 rating. Dating back to the regular season, the winger has five goals and an assist during a five-game point streak. He was on the top line Friday and should remain productive in that role if he stays there, though Zach Parise has also gotten looks in that spot.