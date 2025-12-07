Nichushkin scored a goal, put two shots on net and dished out two hits in Sunday's 3-2 win over Philadelphia.

Nichushkin tallied his goal just under two minutes into the second period, and it would ultimately stand as Sunday's go-ahead score. With the twine finder, the 30-year-old winger is up to seven goals, 14 points and 50 shots on goal through 21 games this season. He has two goals in his last four games since returning from a lower-body injury. If he can stay healthy, Nichushkin will remain a solid option in most fantasy formats while skating within Colorado's top nine. His value is highest in point-based fantasy leagues, but he can hold his own in banger formats as he's averaging a hit per game this season.