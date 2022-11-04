Nichushkin (lower body) will be a game-time decision Friday against the Blue Jackets, Shawn Roarke of NHL.com reports.

Nichushkin skated at practice Thursday on the top line with Nathan MacKinnon and Evan Rodrigues. He has missed the last two games with the lower-body injury, but is still atop the Colorado scoring race with seven goals and 12 points (along with MacKinnon who also has 12 points) in just seven games.