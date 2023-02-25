Nichushkin posted an assist and two hits in Friday's 5-1 win over the Jets.

Nichushkin set up Nathan MacKinnon on the opening tally just 19 seconds into the game. Nichushkin's offense is starting to come back -- he has a point in four of his last five games. The 27-year-old winger is up to 10 goals, 12 helpers, 86 shots on net, 31 hits, 20 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 28 appearances. He should continue to see top-line minutes, which makes him a solid option in most fantasy formats.