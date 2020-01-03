Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Generates helper
Nichushkin had an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Blues.
Nichushkin had the secondary assist on Nazem Kadri's third-period tally. The 24-year-old Russian has 15 points and 67 shots through 37 games this year. He can help fantasy owners in deeper formats thanks to a little physicality (44 hits, 12 PIM).
