Nichushkin earned two assists, including one on the power play, and added two PIM in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Canucks.

This was Nichushkin's first multi-point effort since his two-goal game versus the Hurricanes on Oct. 23. The 30-year-old winger is up to 11 points (three on the power play) with 40 shots on net, 16 hits and a plus-2 rating over 16 appearances. He remains in a second-line role, and while he's seeing ample power-play time, he hasn't been able to get as involved in that situation as Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar or Martin Necas.