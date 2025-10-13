Nichushkin logged an assist and a plus-1 rating in Monday's 3-1 win over the Sabres.

It took four games, but Nichushkin finally got on the scoresheet Monday, setting up Cale Makar's first goal of the campaign early in the middle frame. The 30-year-old Nichushkin is skating in a top-six role while working with the No. 2 power-play unit to start the year, so he should eventually pick up steam on offense on a high-flying Colorado squad.