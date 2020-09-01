Nichushkin produced an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Monday's 6-3 win over the Stars in Game 5.

Nichushkin began the playoffs with 11 straight scoreless outings, but he's put up two goals and an assist in his last two games. That jump in production corresponds with his move to the second line to cover for an injured Joonas Donskoi (undisclosed). Nichushkin has added 46 hits and 16 shots through 13 appearances. He put up 13 goals and 27 points in 65 regular-season contests.