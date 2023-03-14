Nichushkin netted a goal and registered two assists in Colorado's 8-4 victory over Montreal on Monday.

Two of Nichushkin's points -- the marker and one of his helpers -- were recorded while Colorado was on the power play. He's up to 13 goals and 35 points in 36 outings this season, including 12 points with the man advantage. Nichushkin has five goals and 16 points over his last 11 contests.