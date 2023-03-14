Nichushkin netted a goal and registered two assists in Colorado's 8-4 victory over Montreal on Monday.
Two of Nichushkin's points -- the marker and one of his helpers -- were recorded while Colorado was on the power play. He's up to 13 goals and 35 points in 36 outings this season, including 12 points with the man advantage. Nichushkin has five goals and 16 points over his last 11 contests.
More News
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Erupts for four points•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Grabs helper in return•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Unavailable Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Dealing with illness•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Pushes point streak to six games•