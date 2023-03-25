Nichushkin registered two assists in Colorado's 3-1 victory over Arizona on Friday.

Nichushkin's first helper was recorded while the Avalanche had the man advantage. That gives him four power-play points over his last seven games, as well as three goals and five assists overall in that span. The 28-year-old's up to 14 goals and 41 points in 42 outings this season, including 14 points with the man advantage.