Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Goal, assist in Friday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nichushkin scored a goal and added an assist in Friday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.
Nichushkin had gone four games without a point prior to Friday. The 31-year-old winger is up to 15 goals, 40 points, 133 shots on net, 48 hits and a plus-4 rating over 59 appearances. He's currently on the top line and will likely stay there as long as both of Artturi Lehkonen (upper body) and Gabriel Landeskog (lower body) are sidelined.
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