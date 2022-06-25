Nichushkin (undisclosed) will play in Sunday's Game 6 versus the Lightning, Jesse Montano of DNVR Sports reports.

Nichushkin was seen going for X-rays after Game 5 on Friday, but it appears he's avoided injury. Head coach Jared Bednar described the situation as bumps and bruises. Nichushkin should remain in a top-six role, where he's produced 15 points in 19 playoff contests as a breakout star for the Avalanche.