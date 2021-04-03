Nichushkin (upper body) will play in Saturday's game versus the Blues, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.
Nichushkin will skate on the third line with Tyson Jost and Joonas Donskoi. The 26-year-old Nichushkin posted seven points over seven games before this injury.
