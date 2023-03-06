Nichushkin logged an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Nichushkin was back on the top line for the Avalanche, though it appears he was eased back in a bit with 17:37 of ice time in a close game. The winger helped out on Nathan MacKinnon's first-period tally. Nichushking has gotten on the scoresheet in each of his last seven games with three goals and six helpers in that span. He's up to 28 points, 95 shots, 31 hits, 21 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 32 outings overall.